Oracle IC4 non-OCI salary band?
Hi all, recently got an offer with the following number (TC 220k):
180k base
40k dollar per year in RSU
How much can I realistically negotiate for?
The data in levels fyi skewed towards OCI offers, so I really appreciate it if someone knows the non-OCI IC4 salary band. Located in the Bay Area.
Oracle
Principal SWE
Bay Area, US
Total per year
$340K
Level
IC4
Base
$180K
Total stock grant
$160K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
Msaini28
A simple trick, the first offer is always the lowest one. Whatever your base is you can easily get 50% of tha more. So in your case $300k is ideal range. And you have so much years of experience, so you deserve it.
2
KungFuSoftware Engineer
Thank you. I don't have a competing offer yet, but hopefully I can still negotiate for more if I know the realistic salary band.
In the past I was only able to get 15% more because it hits salary band.
