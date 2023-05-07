Skyler05 in
Career spcialization advice
I'm a computer science student who is considering my future employment possibilities. Can someone offer suggestions for selecting specialisations? e.g. MLE, DE, or SDE? All of these roles appeal to me and I am willing to acquire additional education in order to work as an MLE. Hoping to get insights on these questions: how are the labour markets and wages? What about potential career advancement? Which job is more secure, in the sense that it will not be laid off anytime soon?
Any response is greatly appreciated.
11
3568
Sort by:
sam121Software Engineer
I disagree that ML is the only way forward in CS. I mean, CS is vast, and you can specialize in Cryptography, Distributed Systems, Quantum computing, blockchains and literally any subfield of computer science that requires serious skills and cognitive ability.
5
sam121Software Engineer
Even these areas have their own subfields like let's say you can specialse in network traffic analysis systems, Distributed file systems, fuzzy search, caching systems, queuing systems, cloud storage/compute/runtime etc. and I don't see many of these highly specialized areas of CS getting replaced by ML atleast in the near future.
ML is not the only area or application of advanced algorithms and data structures.
ML is not the only area or application of advanced algorithms and data structures.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,471