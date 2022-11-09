0OcqJmv24 in
Elon force-ranked Twitter engineers & fired the bottom based on
His metric was "lines of code written".
Kafka0nKoffeeSoftware Engineer
Why is anyone surprised at this? The guy is a knucklehead, brilliant bullshitter, but a knucklehead. If he didn't have Papa's money to kick-start his business and wasn't white nobody would give him the light of the day. He thinks nuking Mars will make it warmer and habitable for humans so??
GYq8haoqbxoBackend Software Engineer
Solid points. The man isn’t a genius, he hires them.
