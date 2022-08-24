Mack Williams in
Looking for work as a Windows System Administrator
Worked on Government contract for US Army for 8+ years. Maintained a Security + and Secret Clearance. Worked on various programs, equipment, and every changing Security guidelines. Looking for a job paying 90,000 - 120,000 a year with full benefits, matching 401k, paid holidays, 3 weeks paid vacation, and sick days.
f80713uhnjfDevOps Engineer
Do you have a preference for location or wfh?
ObsidianFoxSystems Engineer
I have no preference. I will work anywhere or wfh as long as the pay and benefits match up.
