Is this salaries Fake or Real?

Surprised to see employee getting 2m TC, this was a bit wired. there is no point in getting stocks when you can't even afford to pay tax trigger when you vest
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
It seems pretty legit to me, Databricks is currently private so it's not like that huge stock package is immediately liquid. On top of that, ML/AI talent is super competitive right now and I'd be willing to bet that the bigger investment into AI talent + the bump in equity comp to make up for how it's riskier could easily lead to this 2M package. Because realistically, their yearly TC is $306k + $68k because of their illiquid equity (until a liquidity event, that is)
