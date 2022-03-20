19g616l0wf2dvo in
Adding 'Business Development/Product Partnerships' as a...
...category for levels and salary. Ask: can we please make this happen?
3
1652
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
We actually have Business Development as a title already: https://www.levels.fyi/community/c/h8yas5/business-development For salaries, we're working on collecting more submissions, and plan to have pages up as soon as we have enough data. Helps us a ton to spread the word to contribute: https://www.levels.fyi/salaries/add
3
19g616l0wf2dvoBusiness Development
Thank you, that's super helpful.
