What are some things you'd like to see or get out of this BA community?
Feel free to share ideas, resources, or general thoughts on what you'd like to see, learn, or experience here. Thank you for being here!
tuguyUr1U50c50ShcDComputer Engineering at Northeastern University
If someone could shed light on getting into BA roles as an international student. They would help a lot
HxyuaowI73uHuman Resources
Are you familiar with OPT/CPT at your school? That would be a good place to start if you haven’t looked into it yet. I believe there are workshops at NW
