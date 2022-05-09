End of the Golden Age for SWE

Hey, it was good while at lasted. 10 years of massive stock growth. All great things eventually come to an end. Think of the Roman empire-- it lasted 2000 years, but ended.





We have neared the end of the plethora of 500k pay packages for SWEs, similar to that of banking post- financial crisis. With declining profits, Uber, Meta, Neflix, etc will need to cut costs. Employees are the first to go. In the future, c ompanies will still pay 500k, but just be much more selective because a new hire must have that skillset that is super duper specialized.





Thoughts? Agree or disagree?







