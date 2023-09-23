pseudo0x636F646572 in
I got fired today without prior notice
Hi everyone, i got fired today without any prior notice or warning, I was told I ask too many questions, and that when tasks are assigned to me I will still go back and ask questions on the task, meanwhile the description on the tasks are not always clear basically because my team is latin America, so I always ask my team lead to give me more context on the tasks
And I was not even given any warning and no one even spoke to me that I am not doing up to expectation so that I would adjust, they just fired me
Deapite that I've worked in the company for 1 year and 2 months
I am open to new opportunities, please I need a job if anyone has any open opportunities I am available
I am a fullstack web and mobile app developer, I use React Native, React JS, PHP/Laravel, SQL, Python and NodeJS
8
2769
Sort by:
7
pseudo0x636F646572Full Stack
Thanks, yeah absolutely not my fault even my team mates said they do the same things too, that they ask questions when they are not clear with their assigned tasks everytime
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
Good luck with your job search.