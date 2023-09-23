pseudo0x636F646572 in  
Full Stack  

I got fired today without prior notice

Hi everyone, i got fired today without any prior notice or warning, I was told I ask too many questions, and that when tasks are assigned to me I will still go back and ask questions on the task, meanwhile the description on the tasks are not always clear basically because my team is latin America,  so I always ask my team lead to give me more context on the tasks

And I was not even given any warning and no one even spoke to me that I am not doing up to expectation so that I would adjust, they just fired me

Deapite that I've worked in the company for 1 year and 2 months

I am open to new opportunities, please I need a job if anyone has any open opportunities I am available

I am a fullstack web and mobile app developer, I use React Native, React JS, PHP/Laravel, SQL, Python and NodeJS
19g615l21do5mjDevOps Engineer  
That's a sign of poor management. Your manager should have given you feedback that there was an issue long before it came to this. Be introspective and think critically about what you could have done better, but ultimately this isn't your fault.

Good luck with your job search.
7
pseudo0x636F646572Full Stack  
Thanks, yeah absolutely not my fault even my team mates said they do the same things too, that they ask questions when they are not clear with their assigned tasks everytime

