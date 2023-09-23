I got fired today without prior notice

Hi everyone, i got fired today without any prior notice or warning, I was told I ask too many questions, and that when tasks are assigned to me I will still go back and ask questions on the task, meanwhile the description on the tasks are not always clear basically because my team is latin America, so I always ask my team lead to give me more context on the tasks





And I was not even given any warning and no one even spoke to me that I am not doing up to expectation so that I would adjust, they just fired me





Deapite that I've worked in the company for 1 year and 2 months





I am open to new opportunities, please I need a job if anyone has any open opportunities I am available





I am a fullstack web and mobile app developer, I use React Native, React JS, PHP/Laravel, SQL, Python and NodeJS