Non-SWE's in technical roles - do you code?
Do you guys code much? I know that people in QA and DS/DE code but anyone who's a PM, a Solutions Architect, or anyone else in tech roles, do you code?
Role - Solutions Architect
How much do you code? - A little bit here and there but not too much
MuscatSoftware Engineer
my product owner doesn't do any coding but she knows A TON about what it takes for a website to work. I feel like it wouldn't even be hard for her to pick up coding at this point.
