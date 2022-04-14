Elon just offered to buy out Twitter completely 🤯

Currently Twitter is worth $37B, Elons offering to buy at ~$43B. As a part of the deal, he'd take the company private.





I think its a good and fair deal although it may not be great for employees (hes hinted ar firing more than half). But also not much of a choice for Twitter, either accept or reject and he sells all his shares and sends the stock into a downwards spiral. Parag's kicking himself now, isnt he.





https://www.theverge.com/2022/4/14/23024905/elon-musk-offers-to-buy-twitter