Elon just offered to buy out Twitter completely 🤯

Currently Twitter is worth $37B, Elons offering to buy at ~$43B. As a part of the deal, he'd take the company private.

I think its a good and fair deal although it may not be great for employees (hes hinted ar firing more than half). But also not much of a choice for Twitter, either accept or reject and he sells all his shares and sends the stock into a downwards spiral. Parag's kicking himself now, isnt he.

https://www.theverge.com/2022/4/14/23024905/elon-musk-offers-to-buy-twitter
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in takeover attempt

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy 100 percent of the company in an updated 13D filing. He’s offering $54.20 per share in cash.

I would leave Twitter if the deal goes through....LOL

