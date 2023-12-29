Should I mention litigation about my startup on LinkedIn





Anyone have a similar story of dealing with predatory /criminal corporate raiders and how you recovered professionally?

Hey everyone need some advice. I had a startup in Toronto that was infiltrated by some private equity crooks out of New York. They knew that the tech I had built (personal finance app using credit card API integrations & AI) was super valuable. The main guy promised he'd raise a Series B with his banking connections in New York. He proceeded to fraudulently spend all my company's money by funneling it through a Las Vegas corp he'd secretly set up. He then framed me and said I'd pilfered the money, and then dragged my company through bankruptcy so he could buy it fraudulently on the cheap... then immediately went and sold it to one of the banks I was paying him to set up a partnership with. Anyway long story short I'm still in litigation with the scumbag 3 years later, but went off LinkedIn because he's a sociopath and would probably have me murdered if he knew where I lived. I'm thinking about going back on LinkedIn, but how do explain what happened to my startup? I haven't been able to talk to my original angel investors, employees etc. I want to allude to what happened and mention that the matter is still with the courts. Part of me wants the world to know I'm still fighting this parasite and I didn't just lose everything and fade away.