kwndisocntbcwydokwn in
Masters degree for higher levels
At what level does having a masters degree give you an advantage?
Senior swe?
Staff swe?
Principle swe?
Director?
Is there any clear stopping point where you need a masters degree in order to advance in your career?
8
4859
Sort by:
glvdivtorData Engineer
I think it’s the opposite. I’ve only seen masters degrees help new grads garner slightly higher pay over bachelors candidates. From there on out it means little. It’s all about hard work, experience, networking etc. to reach higher levels.
24
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482