What level am I?

Recently was let go (along with over half the engineering team) after 6+ years working at a startup that never achieved fruition. Aside from being frustrated at the business leaders for never finding the right footing in the market and breaking up a really solid engineering team, I'm frustrated because I successfully transitioned from being hired in a less technical role, moving and succeeding in a Quality Assurance role, and then into a full-stack software engineering role for 2 years, going from very junior dev to prototyping and developing larger features, all for a suite of complex interconnected healthcare products, and because of this path, I'm having some trouble understanding where I fit in other organizations as a software engineer.





I have applied for a few senior dev roles through recruiters and have received two rejections from engineering teams, one stating that the other candidates have more experience on their resume (very fair) and the other saying that my ".NET MVC experience does not lend itself to .NET Webforms" which I am taking with a grain of salt. Some of the other devs at my previous company gave me tips that I skip junior dev positions and look for senior dev positions. Others say senior dev is different depending on the size of the firm, and I should look for mid-level positions, but I don't want to be pigeon-holed into something too junior (are junior and mid-level synonymous?) The other thing is all recruiters I've interacted with have offered only senior dev positions, and I'm not sure if that's due to the market or what they see in my 6+ years of SDLC experience.





I know my path is not traditional, but I'm sure I'm not alone in not knowing how to judge my skills and abilities. Is there a way to judge what level you are at based on certain metrics? What type of product(s), industry, organization size, engineering team size/breakdown, code for hire vs. client-side, etc etc.? Or is this too subjective to boil down. Looking for advice or resources that will help me narrow down the pool of opportunities.