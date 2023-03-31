Machine Learning Technology

I'm currently in college and about to start university in 2024. For my course weere currently programming in C#. I'm most competent with C and am proficient with Python. What programming languages besides are often used in industry for machine learning applications or projects? Some people have recomended C++ or even Rust I'm more so leaning towards C++ due to it being more widely adopted. Should I be focusing on C/C++ and python; or would learning rust be useful? Besides programming languages what relevant technologies are used in industry as well.