LinkedIn networking?
Hi everyone, hope all is well. This might be a dumb question but is anyone open to networking through LinkedIn? Im a beginner in learning how to program but currently work as a Part-Time Accountant and hoping to break into tech someday.
Please let me know if anyone is interested, I can share LinkedIn profile with you. Thank you!
*EDIT* Just as someone suggested in the comments, I'll put my LinkedIn profile here if anyone wants/willing to connect: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abdullah-n-2663b911b
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
Sent an invitiation! Let me know if you need resources for learning :) Always down to help someone transition to tech!
Ahh thank you so much!!!
