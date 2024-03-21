Reddevil07 in
Expedia PM-3 interview
Hello, I've an interview coming up for PM-3 role at Expedia. Anyone who recently gone through the process and can share what's the process and what to expect?
ZTrope90Product Designer
They have a pretty straight forward interview process. Recruiter Screen, Phone Screen, 4-5 "onsite" interviews, Hiring Manager call, etc. They interview with a lot of behavioral questions, so prepare for that.
