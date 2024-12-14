Finding a mid-level job (post entry-level)

I saw many similar questions asking about how to search for a job post-grad, but I wanted to ask about strategies to find jobs at a mid-level experience (or after entry-level).





Say you've been with a company for a while, how do you search for another job? I feel like it's slightly easier to get connected with career resources in college, but after that, it seems more difficult to find a way to get started?.





Do I reach out to recruiters, or apply online and hope to get a response? Essentially, how did you job hop after your first entry level job?





Thanks,