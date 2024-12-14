midnightsunrise in
Finding a mid-level job (post entry-level)
I saw many similar questions asking about how to search for a job post-grad, but I wanted to ask about strategies to find jobs at a mid-level experience (or after entry-level).
Say you've been with a company for a while, how do you search for another job? I feel like it's slightly easier to get connected with career resources in college, but after that, it seems more difficult to find a way to get started?.
Do I reach out to recruiters, or apply online and hope to get a response? Essentially, how did you job hop after your first entry level job?
Thanks,
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Applying online is how I get 90% of my interviews. If there's a company you like, check out its career page. Otherwise, check job boards for ideas (linkedin, dice, levels.fyi). In my experience (and many others) it will be much easier to get your second job than your first - you're a proven commodity now.
breadfruitaromaticComputer Science
Can you guide me on getting my first job?? 🙂
I'm just about to graduate and want to have a position of full stack web developer as an intern or full time!!!
But I'm very much confused about taking a perfect step, even though I applied to so many companies but haven't got any reply😮💨!!
If you want to know about me and my skill set, I can share my resume with you as well, you can either roast my resume or suggest some !! Both will be appreciated 👍
