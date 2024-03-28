AI for future juniors

Poll

Hi everyone! I don't have anyone around me who I can get decent advice from (no one in the tech field) so hopefully you guys can give some insight. I'm basically here to ask the annoying question about AI and the future of our field but with a twist: I'm going into computer science next semester and my worry is not that it replaces software engineers but it makes it much more difficult for juniors to enter the field. Do you guys think AI will flush down incompetent and therefore new/inexperienced programmers? It's my dream to make a career into the field but I'm not trying to spend 3yrs of my life only to be more expensive than some robot and as a consequence, left out... Thoughts????





(btw, I want to specialize in ML and maybe robotics because I see a future in this)