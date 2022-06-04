intelligentes in
Do you think a company should pay for your wfh expenses?
WFH movement creating interesting policy questions for companies...
I know a few companies gave stipends at the start of the pandemic for a desk, a circle light, internet usage, etc., but in the case of Airbnb for example, are they offering reimbursements or stipends indefinitely since they aren't paying for office space?
This guy wants to sue Amazon
OwojndllmaoOSales Engineer
Yeah, I need a new headset. They should pay for that, as well as a portion of my cell.
