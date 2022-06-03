Coffeepls in
Amazon CEO of Worldwide Operations Stepping Down
Wow, Meta and Amazon both having high level execs step down in the same week!
Dave Clark, Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO, leaves abruptly after 23 years with tech giant
One of Amazon’s longtime leaders, Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark, is leaving the company to pursue unspecified “other opportunities” in an abrupt exit from the tech giant’s executive ranks. Amazon… Read More
Coincidence? Maybe. NGL tho, looks alarming lol.
