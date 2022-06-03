Coffeepls in  
Solution Architect  

Amazon CEO of Worldwide Operations Stepping Down


Wow, Meta and Amazon both having high level execs step down in the same week! 
Dave Clark, Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO, leaves abruptly after 23 years with tech giant

Dave Clark, Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO, leaves abruptly after 23 years with tech giant

One of Amazon’s longtime leaders, Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark, is leaving the company to pursue unspecified “other opportunities” in an abrupt exit from the tech giant’s executive ranks. Amazon… Read More

geekwire.com
2
1330
Sort by:
LevelsMod- TonyMarketing at Levels.fyi 
Coincidence? Maybe. NGL tho, looks alarming lol.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,371