Help breaking into cyber/IT

My spouse has been studying to try to break into IT/Cyber for about a year now, she got a certificate in digital evidence discovery, and aws ccp, and she's now working on a masters in cybersecurity at WGU (already had a bachelor's in Psychology), as well as studying for GFACT with SANS. So far blindly applying to anything we see on LinkedIn, indeed, etc.. gets us nowhere so what is everyone's recommendations on where to go next? How does she get connected with recruiters or hiring managers that can help bridge the gap to her first job in cyber?