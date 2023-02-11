BrooklynBroke in
SWEs who work in NYC > 5 yrs, will you buy a house?
The SWE compensation is pretty solid at the right company in NYC, but New York real estate is damn expensive. Does anyone plan to buy a home and also work in NYC? NYC encompasses Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island. If you go to Jersey or Long Island, the commuting gets to be pretty long like an hour plus.
aoachopSoftware Engineer
I've been here for a couple of years now but am probably not going to buy a house here lol. As I get older, I find NYC less appealing, hoping to get out a bit further, plus the prices are hard to justify especially in this market
