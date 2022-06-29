grnoqwf01e in
A great podcast to listen to if you're feeling down and out right now in your job search
LinkedIn has been great to find motivation and ideas to improve my job search. This one was more general and I thought it might help someone who might be discouraged or just drained from all the applications and stuff.
Good luck guys!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-to-belong-in-a-world-of-fitting-in-with-jonathan-fields/id1457513598?i=1000567936997
In the Arena with Leah Smart: How to Belong in a World of "Fitting in" with Jonathan Fields on Apple Podcasts
This week in the arena: author, speaker, and founder of Good Life Project, Jonathan Fields. Jonathan and Leah have a wide-ranging conversation about the differences between beliefs and values, the versions of ourselves we present to the world, and their own experiences sharing stories. Follow Jonat…
podcasts.apple.com
23ijmlLKemvFrontend Software Engineer
I had to update my Linkedin recently and I agree. They are doing some interesting things when it comes to career support. I guess they have a news team now?
grnoqwf01eBusiness Administration & Management
I guess so! It was unexpected but I love it!
