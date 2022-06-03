7qpjfaiu43jjd in
Are people still resigning despite the hiring freezes??
The reaction to Elons emails about wfh is not the only example of resistance (or support) for returning to the office. Saw this on Twitter and wondered if people are still resigning as much as it seems like they are.
I even heard of one company encouraging employees to "explore new opportunities" because they "see challenges as opportunities for personal and professional growth".
Uth3aighBackend Software Engineer
Resignation without another offer in hand is very risky, mind you. There's still companies hiring, usually smaller sized ones. The great resignation is more something along the lines of "interview, get an offer, then resign" than the other way around.
4
