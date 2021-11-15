AloeVera in
What got you into tech?
I'm curious as to how you guys got into tech. If you majored in tech or comp sci in college, how did you know it was what you wanted to do?
I unknowingly stepped into the world of sales but really hated it because I am quite an introvert. Then I saw a lot of ads of coding bootcamps talking about tech salaries being at least 70k and I kind of took a leap of faith.
I think I'm in the right industry because I enjoy being logical and creative. So that's my story. Would love to read about how other people entered the tech industry.
TaylorSoftware Engineer
I stumbled into tech recruiting after college. After 6 years I was running my own tech recruiting office and I realized I'd done everything I wanted to do in recruiting. Moved into SWE via a bootcamp. Sounds like our stories are similar. I like tech a lot more than I liked Recruiting. Recruiter was very samey and in development at least I get to use my brain more.
1
AloeVeraSoftware Engineer
I barely used my brain in my previous roles so I fell into a routine and my brain cells were dying. I get what you mean!
