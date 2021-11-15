What got you into tech?

I'm curious as to how you guys got into tech. If you majored in tech or comp sci in college, how did you know it was what you wanted to do?

I unknowingly stepped into the world of sales but really hated it because I am quite an introvert. Then I saw a lot of ads of coding bootcamps talking about tech salaries being at least 70k and I kind of took a leap of faith.

I think I'm in the right industry because I enjoy being logical and creative. So that's my story. Would love to read about how other people entered the tech industry.