Can I get a TN Visa for software engineer job with a Mechanical Engineering Degree?
Hi Guys
I have work as a software developer for 4 years in Toronto, Canada.
I want to apply for software jobs in the US. But I don't have a computer engineering or a comp sci degree.
Will I be able to get a TN visa?
Thanks in advance!
Project Manager
I'm not an expert at all but this seemed relevant to your situation. It seems pretty easy I think as long as you have a letter from your US employer I guess? "If you are a Canadian citizen, then you are not required to apply for a TN visa at a U.S. consulate. You may establish eligibility for TN classification at the time you seek admission to the United States by presenting required documentation to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at certain CBP-designated U.S. ports of entry or at a designated pre-clearance/pre-flight inspection station. You must provide the following documentation to the CBP officer: - Proof of Canadian citizenship; - Letter from your prospective employer detailing items such as the professional capacity in which you will work in the United States, the purpose of your employment, your length of stay, and your educational qualifications; and - Credentials evaluation (if applicable), together with any applicable fees. https://www.uscis.gov/working-in-the-united-states/temporary-workers/tn-nafta-professionals
Software Engineer
Thank you! I think I should be good as well! I was just stressing out. I thought having a mechanical engineering degree would hold me back as it is the job is software job. Thank you for your response
