Any interesting jobs in "climate tech"?
Hardware engineer here looking at different industries to find a new job in. I asked about health tech and now Im curious about climate tech (green tech?). Any companies come to mind?
Read this article and thought it was a solid read-
https://www.svb.com/trends-insights/reports/future-of-climate-tech
Funny enough, I was just looking at this. I live in Las Vegas and the water situation here and in every state west of us is alarming. IDK if big tech is going to last. That being said, I've been watching: https://www.climatepeople.com/jobs The opportunities might not be full of stock like what you see on Blind, but there's something about job security I like the sound of more.
