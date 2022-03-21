19g616l09oqwk6 in
Atlassian Full-Stack Interview Prep
Have virtual on-site final rounds for P4 Full-Stack SWE role coming up this week. Anyone have experience with this process?
I'm not too concerned about system design/coding/values, but I've heard lots of different experiences with their "Full-Stack Craft Interview". Some have described as being asked to build a react web app, or just explaining a previous project you've worked on.
Any input on the FS craft interview?
platitudesSoftware Engineer
Yup, I’ve heard the same about the full stack craft interview that it’s basically wiring and setting up a simple React app
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
Do you happen to know if it's just React or is it with Redux as well?
