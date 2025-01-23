HYYfridaytea in  
Coinbase contract or full-time DE

the background is DA + DE, the goal is to transition to tech industry. This site assumes the numbers are USD but mine are CAD so I put the numbers below.


KPMG and entertainment offers $135k.


Coinbase is a 6 month contract through a 3rd-party agency. Role works on a dbt related python package, this is a bit different from pipeline works Haven't heard the final offer yet but want to seek some opinions first.


Any advice is appreciated!


Edit Jan 24 on the coinbase contract: from further conversation, chances of converting into a fulltime is low. This makes sense as CB is tier 0/1, fulltime employees go through extensive OAs and leetcode questions and rounds of interviews with Coinbase. With this contract I mainly interviewed with the agency and only met coinbase guys at the end.

KPMG
Sr Data Engineer
Toronto
Total per year
$84K
Level
0-
Base
$84K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
Coinbase
Contract - Data Engineer
remote
Total per year
$140K
Level
0
Base
$140K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
Entertainment
Sr Data Engineer
Toronto
Total per year
$84K
Level
0
Base
$84K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
theonlywaySoftware Engineer  
coinbase seems to be the way to go. Crypto is probably also somewhat stable with Trump now :/
2

