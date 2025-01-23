Coinbase contract or full-time DE

the background is DA + DE, the goal is to transition to tech industry. This site assumes the numbers are USD but mine are CAD so I put the numbers below.





KPMG and entertainment offers $135k.





Coinbase is a 6 month contract through a 3rd-party agency. Role works on a dbt related python package, this is a bit different from pipeline works Haven't heard the final offer yet but want to seek some opinions first.





Any advice is appreciated!





Edit Jan 24 on the coinbase contract: from further conversation, chances of converting into a fulltime is low. This makes sense as CB is tier 0/1, fulltime employees go through extensive OAs and leetcode questions and rounds of interviews with Coinbase. With this contract I mainly interviewed with the agency and only met coinbase guys at the end.