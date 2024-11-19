Seek Advice for Career Growth

Hello everyone,





I’m a 2025 new graduate and recently received a few job offers. I’d love to seek advice on choosing the right opportunity for career growth as a Software Engineer (SWE).





When considering a move to another company (In future), what do you think is the most important factor to prioritize? Should I focus on the company’s title, the projects I’ll be working on, or the level/position offered?





I’d greatly appreciate any insights or advice you could share!





Thank you!