Seek Advice for Career Growth
Hello everyone,
I’m a 2025 new graduate and recently received a few job offers. I’d love to seek advice on choosing the right opportunity for career growth as a Software Engineer (SWE).
When considering a move to another company (In future), what do you think is the most important factor to prioritize? Should I focus on the company’s title, the projects I’ll be working on, or the level/position offered?
I’d greatly appreciate any insights or advice you could share!
Thank you!
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
First of all, congratulations! Getting multiple offers to even be able to compare is huge nowadays. When it comes to early career jobs, the general rule of thumb should be to prioritize experience and learning over titles or compensation. That being said, I don't know your life situation so you very well could have a legitimate reason to prioritize those other things. From the perspective of what you should consider for future job moves though--aside from experience and knowing what you're doing of course--company prestige and title might matter more than you think. For example, if two candidates are equally qualified for the role, chances are the candidate that has FAANG on their resume will be invited to interview over the candidate that doesn't. All in all, I think you should definitely prioritize learning and also being in an environment where you'll want to push yourself as hard as you sustainably can. Being hungry and a hard worker will never be a bad thing and could lead you to better opportunities even if you're at a company that isn't the best-looking on paper.
OfferPleaseComputer Science
Thank you so much for the encouragement and the detailed reply! I once saw there is a ladder on Blind. For example, companies like Databricks and Snowflake are more preferred compared with some of the FAANGs. Will working at a startup be an advantage for the first job?
