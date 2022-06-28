bvwq318bd in
Yelp is closing offices in major markets
Yelp will close its offices in Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., and reduce its Phoenix office by the end of July. The company plans to reinvest the savings into hiring and employee perks. I wonder when they will start hiring again and for what roles.
Maybe Q4 '22 or Q1 '23?
2
910
Sort by:
coffeeplsSolution Architect
Think this is going to be the case with a lot of companies that don't own the real estate that they use or paid a significant amount to lease for 10+ years. A lot of companies downsized and sub-leased a lot of their spaces and I feel like once those contracts are over they're not going to renew their lease.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,368