Backend Software Engineer  

Counter offer from Revolut vs offer from CashApp

I’ve received a counter offer from Revolut where I currently work against an offer from CashApp. I’m still leaning towards CashApp but there is a bit of doubt.


Could you please evaluate these two offers? This is in Germany.


CashApp:

110K EUR base, 12K EUR sign on, 221K USD/ 4 years quarterly vesting


Revolut:

150K EUR base with promotion, equity bonus of about 50% of base

TheEagle  
It's usually not a good idea take counter offers. The relationship won't be the same. Think again why you started looking for other options. Also, some (not all) employers may let go folks first that wanted to leave if things goes sideways.
