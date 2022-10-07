Counter offer from Revolut vs offer from CashApp

I’ve received a counter offer from Revolut where I currently work against an offer from CashApp. I’m still leaning towards CashApp but there is a bit of doubt.





Could you please evaluate these two offers? This is in Germany.





CashApp:

110K EUR base, 12K EUR sign on, 221K USD/ 4 years quarterly vesting





Revolut:

150K EUR base with promotion, equity bonus of about 50% of base