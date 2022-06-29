macuhnvaee in  
EY gets record fine for cheating... on ETHICS EXAM 😂

Ernst & Young faces a $100 million fine, the biggest ever by the SEC against an auditing firm, after an investigation found that hundreds of its auditors cheated on ethics exams from 2017 to 2021, The New York Times reports


The irony of if all man... insane.

SushiSoftware Engineer  
That is... sad. I'm pretty sure they go through training that tell them... well, not to cheat.
NewskoolJrSoftware Engineer  
You can tell people not to do something and they will undoubtedly do the thing just because they know they shouldn’t 😂

It’s like toddler syndrome

