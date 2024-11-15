TC as a compensation model is useless?

Right now most people calculate TC by just summing all the components. Base salary+ bonus + equity





But the actual value of each component is significantly different:

* Discretionary vs non-discretionary

* Vesting rate

* Tax liability differences

* Market variation

* Layoff impact (you lose all EOY bonus when you are layed off mid year)





So comparing just the TC is essentially worthless and we should only compare them in it's component-form. The obsession with TC just feels like a marketing trick by the hiring types