TC as a compensation model is useless?
Right now most people calculate TC by just summing all the components. Base salary+ bonus + equity
But the actual value of each component is significantly different:
* Discretionary vs non-discretionary
* Vesting rate
* Tax liability differences
* Market variation
* Layoff impact (you lose all EOY bonus when you are layed off mid year)
So comparing just the TC is essentially worthless and we should only compare them in it's component-form. The obsession with TC just feels like a marketing trick by the hiring types
Although your comment isn't specifically commenting on Levels.fyi and how they visualize compensation, summing up the components of base salary + bonus + equity is the main method that they use to represent offer submissions. I can agree with you that it's not going to be 1:1 with how much money the person is actually making, but if we go down that rabbit hole then there's so many other things we could consider like how one's base salary number isn't wholly accurate either because taxes are taken out from it. Basically, to get to the level of granularity that you're suggesting would require a very extensive look at every single offer, and to be frank I'm not sure if the people receiving the offers themselves even look at the numbers as closely as you're suggesting here. One thing, the vesting rate for the submissions is already somewhat accounted for on Levels.fyi with the vesting schedule visualization and the company-specific vesting schedule description, which goes into depth on whether the stocks vest yearly, quarterly, monthly, or some other way. Discretionary vs non-discretionary, tax liability differences, market variation, and layoff impact are all a lot more variable and would require basically screenshotting your offer letter and providing even more details such as where you live for tax calculation wouldn't it? There's that quote that says "all models are wrong, but some are useful" and I think it applies in this case. With the TC model, although it might inflate the numbers a bit, there is a standard that everyone is able to understand. Getting to a higher level of granularity would definitely be cool, but it might not be realistic for the time-being. Maybe someday in the future Levels.fyi or some other platform could get to this point though.
