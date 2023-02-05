How to recover from the startup life

I've been working at a startup for the past two years and its been nothing but being right out straight averaging 16-18 hours a day. We got acquired and my workload has dropped significantly. The new company is well established and so naturally the pace is significantly slower. I'm having a really hard time slowing down. I know that I can't be alone in this experience.





What was your experience and what helped you adjust?





TC: $190k

Exp: 18 years