How to recover from the startup life
I've been working at a startup for the past two years and its been nothing but being right out straight averaging 16-18 hours a day. We got acquired and my workload has dropped significantly. The new company is well established and so naturally the pace is significantly slower. I'm having a really hard time slowing down. I know that I can't be alone in this experience.
What was your experience and what helped you adjust?
TC: $190k
Exp: 18 years
ArtoriaComputer Science at University of Southampton
You worked 16-18 hours a day at 18 years of experience really? Are you a principal engineer or something
