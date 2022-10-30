haribo in  
Software Engineer  

How to make a case to be at considered at a staff level

I am expecting some news from a company I am interviewing with. They are looking for a Senior II / Staff level position.


I still don't know which level I am considered at, but from the data reported on levels.fyi, there is a pretty big difference in terms of compensation. It's also much less interesting for me if they place me as senior II.


If i'm not considered for staff level, how should I go about changing their minds?


Any questions I should be asking?

Anything else I should do/avoid?


Thanks for the feedback

5
2850
Sort by:
HankHillSecurity Software Engineer at Walmart 
Staff is more about scope, soft skills, business alignment, and getting buy-in from stakeholders, and on the technical side architecture, than Senior positions, which are more hands-on-keyboard.

If you've not initiated or driven a significant project or program from the tech side, selling yourself as a Staff level will be difficult.
1

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482