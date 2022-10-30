haribo in
How to make a case to be at considered at a staff level
I am expecting some news from a company I am interviewing with. They are looking for a Senior II / Staff level position.
I still don't know which level I am considered at, but from the data reported on levels.fyi, there is a pretty big difference in terms of compensation. It's also much less interesting for me if they place me as senior II.
If i'm not considered for staff level, how should I go about changing their minds?
Any questions I should be asking?
Anything else I should do/avoid?
Thanks for the feedback
If you've not initiated or driven a significant project or program from the tech side, selling yourself as a Staff level will be difficult.