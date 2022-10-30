How to make a case to be at considered at a staff level

I am expecting some news from a company I am interviewing with. They are looking for a Senior II / Staff level position.





I still don't know which level I am considered at, but from the data reported on levels.fyi, there is a pretty big difference in terms of compensation. It's also much less interesting for me if they place me as senior II.





If i'm not considered for staff level, how should I go about changing their minds?





Any questions I should be asking?

Anything else I should do/avoid?





Thanks for the feedback