[Feedback] What is missing?

You know what's one thing that every person looking for a job hates? Job ads showing up under the wrong filters. Looking for entry level but getting 3+ YOE jobs.





I dont know if being a job board falls under your longterm plans, but if it does please consider the following:





1) Companies/recruiters must put the minimum number of years as a single digit. And then Levels.fyi would allow candidates to filter using numbers instead of job levels.

2) Allow candidate to report companies for false advertisement. If they put 0 as the minimum number of YOE but after applying they asked for more YOE, then candidates should be able to report that company. And that companies's account should get a warning or at least a badge that says "WARNING" or something. And if this behavior continues, the account should get suspended.

3) Allow candidates to block a company/job poster so they wont see any jobs posted by them.

4) Scan job ads for words that would indicate number of years of experience. A company must not change their mind in the same ad after putting the number of YOE required as a number. For example, putting 0 as required number of YOE but then writing "+2" within the ad.

5) Do not post jobs from job boards. In other words, don't post duplicate jobs or jobs from JobMonster or the likes.





Be on candidates' side!





Thank you.