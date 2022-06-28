AshAsh in
Graduating Soon
I am about to enter my senior year of college as a financial math major(with a decent amount of stat classes) and I wanted to get some input with where I should maybe start my career off. Im interested in data science and investment banking( or at least that area of finance) and I dont know where to start. Im only 18 so when I graduate and get a job so I still plan on living with parents to save money so how can i maximize my time (and hopefully savings)? Note: I currently do not have any internships (visa issues). Thank you for your time, any advice is appreciated!
coffeeplsSolution Architect
I'd say keep tabs on the companies you're interested in and monitor their career pages during late July, august, and septemeber when they start to open up new/recent grad positions at their companies. Very rarely will they hire someone for a senior position unless they have entry-level experience. Also it's very key to apply early because I've had people reach out to me for a referral and we closed our entry-level job applications months prior.
