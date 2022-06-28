Graduating Soon

I am about to enter my senior year of college as a financial math major(with a decent amount of stat classes) and I wanted to get some input with where I should maybe start my career off. Im interested in data science and investment banking( or at least that area of finance) and I dont know where to start. Im only 18 so when I graduate and get a job so I still plan on living with parents to save money so how can i maximize my time (and hopefully savings)? Note: I currently do not have any internships (visa issues). Thank you for your time, any advice is appreciated!