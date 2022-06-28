vbuhoUla62 in
4 Things That Matter For Google Interviews
If you're trying to get into Google, this is some solid advice to ace your interviews. Main take away, mock interview as much as possible so you can communicate your solutions in real-time!
https://twitter.com/KakkadYashraj/status/1541405661988519936
gfd84dfg32Sales
Not an engineer but mock interviews are really powerful, especially in sales. They help you learn how to answer difficult questions, develop interview strategies, improve your communication skills, and reduce your stress before talking to a client or partner. Of course, you're going to want to pick someone other than your mom, BUT even then, they sometimes ask really good questions that throw you off lol.
coffeeplsSolution Architect
100000000000% agree on the mock interview piece especially if you a contact at the company that you're interviewing for (if that's something they're allowed to do that is, I'll just leave it at that).
