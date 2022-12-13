Samuel in  
I just got certified as AWS SOLUTION ARCHITECT i need a real hands on practises to get better as a solution architect. Any recommendation ? 
Cyber1Security Analyst  
AWS has a program called IQ where you can sign up to be an "expert." It's basically freelancing and you may or may not make a ton of money but I think it's a good way to get your feet wet with low threat customer engagements and building solutions.
8

