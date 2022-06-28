New Visa for workers in the UK

Theres a new visa called "The High Potential Individual" visa.





For the visa, the primary criterion is that applicants should have graduated within the last five years from one of the world’s top-ranked 50 universities outside of the U.K. Twenty of the 50 schools on the Home Office’s list are in the U.S., including tech feeder schools like Harvard, Stanford, CalTech and MIT. Unlike H-1B visa applicants, they do not need a job offer to apply and can work in the U.K. for two years if they have a bachelor’s or master’s degree or for three years if they have a doctorate.