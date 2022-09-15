undertone in
Adobe is acquiring Figma for $20B!
Up 10x from when they raised their Series D in Apr 2020. This is pretty crazy.
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
I tweeted about this earlier because it's huge for a lot of people who were there In 2020, Figma raised a $50M Series D at a pre-money valuation of $2B. Today its getting acquired for $20B. That’s roughly a 10x increase in value over 2 yrs. We got a salary submission for an entry level engineer back then and after today, their offer would go from $184k in 2020 to ~$670k after the deal! https://www.levels.fyi/offer/395ce9aa-38bf-5c17-ac25-a3a56d05521e
03nuibc113hhdbSoftware Engineer
tldr: get all the stock you can because you just never know
