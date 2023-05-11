RenegadeZed in
Just Graduated
Got my Data Science diploma at Concordia University (Montreal, Canada). Everywhere I look, there's already 100s of applicants. I still apply.. my expectations are low.
While I wait for a miracle to happen, what do you suggest I do? I was thinking.. maybe do a bit of math, it's probably my weakest "skill". Should I do leetcode? Kaggle?
Also, everywhere I look, I filter by "entry level" or "junior".. still, I see in the job description, 2 years .. 5 years minimum. What's wrong with recruiters?
I'm a bit overwhelmed. Thanks for reading.
Thank you
2) statistics
3) ML model therotical knowledge ..
But without experiencing getting into data scientist job is really tough as they expect some sort of experience prior..