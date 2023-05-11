RenegadeZed in  
Data Science  

Just Graduated

Got my Data Science diploma at Concordia University (Montreal, Canada). Everywhere I look, there's already 100s of applicants. I still apply.. my expectations are low.


While I wait for a miracle to happen, what do you suggest I do? I was thinking.. maybe do a bit of math, it's probably my weakest "skill". Should I do leetcode? Kaggle?


Also, everywhere I look, I filter by "entry level" or "junior".. still, I see in the job description, 2 years .. 5 years minimum. What's wrong with recruiters?


I'm a bit overwhelmed. Thanks for reading.

Luffy93Data Visualization  
1)Python and sql leet code
2) statistics
3) ML model therotical knowledge ..

But without experiencing getting into data scientist job is really tough as they expect some sort of experience prior..
RenegadeZedData Science  
Thank you

