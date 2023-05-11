Just Graduated

Got my Data Science diploma at Concordia University (Montreal, Canada). Everywhere I look, there's already 100s of applicants. I still apply.. my expectations are low.





While I wait for a miracle to happen, what do you suggest I do? I was thinking.. maybe do a bit of math, it's probably my weakest "skill". Should I do leetcode? Kaggle?





Also, everywhere I look, I filter by "entry level" or "junior".. still, I see in the job description, 2 years .. 5 years minimum. What's wrong with recruiters?





I'm a bit overwhelmed. Thanks for reading.