List of companies that don't require coding interviews?

I'm looking for a hybrid job in Chicago or Seattle, or a job that is fully remote. The lowest I am willing to go in base salary is $70k and ideally, I'd like to have a total compensation of $85k+. However, at the end of the day I'd be fine as long as my base salary is at least $70k.





Does anyone know off the top of their heads the names of some companies that don't require coding interviews and meet the above requirements? I am not willing to interview at companies that require leetcode/coding interviews at this point in time because I would have to spend 3-4 months preparing for them even though I am in need of a job ASAP.





I know that there are decent companies out there that don't require coding interviews. For instance, Target is somewhere that doesn't require coding interviews that I'd be interested in working at, however, it seems like they do not have remote jobs for SWEs.





PS I don't think I have an inability to pass technical interviews; I've had to pass coding interviews for a Google internship and for full-time at a well-known company that is similar to Expedia in terms of prestige/reputation.





Edit: Just checked and apparently Target *does* require coding interviews nowadays. I graduated in 2019 and all of my peers who got offers back then told me they only had to do behavioral + conceptual technical interviews.