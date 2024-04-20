Evan Best in
iOS / MacOS Developer Job Market
Hi everyone, I'm currently in second year in Computer Science. I've really been enjoying learning Swift/SwiftUI on my own. I'm wondering what the market is like for native iOS / MacOS Developers? I'd really like to pursue learning it, but I'm not sure how much demand there is.
1
1593
Sort by:
jpoloramMobile
I assume demand will stay steady or possibly fall off. Flutter/ React native are shrinking ios development demand.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,483