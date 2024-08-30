Changing job description half way through the interview process for senior software engineering manager position?

I am interviewing for a company for a senior engineering manager position. The hiring manager mentioned in the first round that we don't want our managers to do coding. The vp in the final round said that if the managers are doing 40% of their work as management, that's a red flag for them. They expect their managers to be as IC as well.





I am a bit confused and asked him directly. He said he needs to have a conversation with the hiring manager. I am seeing red flags here. Or is this a tactic to get people to commit to more with than they are supposed to do?





Are senior engineering manager software jobs now 80% IC ?