Yahoo Final Round

Has anyone interviewed at Yahoo?
I'm entering the final round for a program manager role on the Yahoo Creative Studios team. My interview is with three team members and I was wondering what types of questions they would ask. Any help would be highly appreciated. Thanks!
rqw812QhHcProduct Marketing Manager
Nice! Wishing you all the best buddy
UniqueTechie4Project Manager
Thanks! Actually had the interviews today. Went well!
