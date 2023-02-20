cyan in
Help Passing Stripe OA
Hello all,
Im currently a student who has an internship this summer but really really wants a future working at Stripe (mainly because of the Work Culture) I took the OA this past recruiting cycle and bombed mainly due to the unorthodox questioning (which I like quite a bit), however I still am confident I can move forward and continue trying! What do you all suggest I study to give me the best chance of moving forward within the recruiting process??
UEmployedSoftware Engineer
Does stripe's oa is not leetcode? If so, continue leetcoding.
cyanComputer Science at Texas State University
No they use a pretty unique question that is not too similar to any lc questions I’ve seen
