Help Passing Stripe OA

Hello all,

Im currently a student who has an internship this summer but really really wants a future working at Stripe (mainly because of the Work Culture) I took the OA this past recruiting cycle and bombed mainly due to the unorthodox questioning (which I like quite a bit), however I still am confident I can move forward and continue trying! What do you all suggest I study to give me the best chance of moving forward within the recruiting process??
Does stripe's oa is not leetcode? If so, continue leetcoding.
No they use a pretty unique question that is not too similar to any lc questions I’ve seen

