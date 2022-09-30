smartDev7621 in
Old company's offer, to accept or not to accept
I worked for a reputed FinTech company for three years right out of college in a country that is not the US. I moved to the east coast to work on a degree and now that I'm ready to graduate in a few months, I decided to apply to companies, including my old one. The position is L2, pay is $110K-115K base. Had the interview (they may have gone easy on me because I'm an ex employee) and now the HR says they are getting ready for an offer. I hear of fellow students with a couple years more experience getting $200K and above.
I've got four more months before I absolutely need a job or I leave the country. I don't wanna go back to my old company. Should I reject it now or request a couple weeks to think about it?
refer61614
Do you have any other interviews lined up? They probably expect that you do. Do you think you could say something like "Really enjoyed my time working with you all last time, and the interview felt great. I have just a few calls that I'm wrapping up for my cycle and will need <1-2 weeks> to close." If they're insistent about you closing, then you could open up a negotiation discussion. Any negotiation is a risk of course, but I've done that in the past. It's polite, adds a bit of pressure, and buys you time.
poq39uinfq
I like this approach. Very professional way to give yourself more time while expressing interest.
