Old company's offer, to accept or not to accept

I worked for a reputed FinTech company for three years right out of college in a country that is not the US. I moved to the east coast to work on a degree and now that I'm ready to graduate in a few months, I decided to apply to companies, including my old one. The position is L2, pay is $110K-115K base. Had the interview (they may have gone easy on me because I'm an ex employee) and now the HR says they are getting ready for an offer. I hear of fellow students with a couple years more experience getting $200K and above.





I've got four more months before I absolutely need a job or I leave the country. I don't wanna go back to my old company. Should I reject it now or request a couple weeks to think about it?